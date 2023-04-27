A Disaster Recovery Center with representatives from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration has opened at Sullivan City Hall to help survivors of the March 31 tornado continue their recovery.
Representatives of FEMA, SBA and the state of Indiana attended the official opening Thursday.
“This is an important milestone in the recovery process,” said David Hosick, spokesman for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
On April 15, President Biden declared that a major disaster exists in 12 Indiana counties and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, according to a White House news release.
“Things have ramped up very quickly across the state between our local, state and federal partners,” Hosick said. “Resources are going out the door and money is going into people’s bank accounts to help them recover from this tragedy.”
Those affected need to know that while they initially were asked to register with Indiana 211, they are now being asked to register with FEMA.
“It’s very, very important people register with FEMA,” Hosick said.
People are encouraged to go in person to the Sullivan County Disaster Recovery Center if they are seeking FEMA assistance.
But they also have three other options:
They call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA App.
The Disaster Recovery Center is a one-stop shop for Sullivan tornado survivors, said Craig Browning, FEMA external affairs officer.
“They can speak one-on-one with FEMA representatives and representatives from the SBA,” he said. “It’s important to have that personal connection … We want to hear your story. It’s important we have that interaction to help move your application along.”
Those needing assistance can bring required documents, such as proof of ownership or an insurance determination letter, and those staffing the center can scan the documents into their files.
Browning emphasized, “We’re here to help jumpstart that recovery and support the state and local officials.”
According to the FEMA website, FEMA programs are “not a substitute for insurance and cannot pay for all losses caused by a disaster. It is intended to meet basic needs and help you get back on your feet.”
For larger expenses, such as rebuilding a home, that’s where SBA low-interest loans can come into play, Browning said.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has low-interest disaster loans for physical damage for homeowners, renters, private nonprofits and businesses of all sizes, said Stephen Clark, SBA public affairs specialist.
It’s not just for businesses, he said. Loans can also be used for contents that would include furniture, appliances and electronics as well as motor vehicles.
“We have low-interest disaster loans which will help you cover uncompensated losses, if you are underinsured or uninsured,” Clark said.
SBA also has Economic Injury Disaster Loans that do not require any physical damage by the borrower for private nonprofits and small businesses.
The EIDL is a working capital loan to help pay for ordinary and necessary operating expenses to recover from revenue loss.
“Disaster survivors with insurance should not wait for their settlement before applying to the SBA,” Clark said. “The SBA can make a loan for the total loss and use insurance proceeds to reduce or repay the loan.”
He encouraged tornado survivors “to apply as soon as possible.”
Those wanting to apply can go to the Disaster Recovery Center, or also apply online at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov
The application filing deadline for both FEMA and SBA is June 14. For an SBA loan, the June 14 deadline applies to physical damages. For economic injury, the deadline is Jan. 15, 2024.
Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration are at the center to answer questions, help with applications for FEMA and SBA assistance and provide referrals to resources.
Center hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The center is closed on Sundays.
Mayor Clint Lamb praised state and federal officials for their response. “The cavalry arrived,” he said. “They stepped up in a big way.”
In Sullivan, people’s lives have been turned upside down, he said. “We are not out of the woods.”
While federal and state agencies are there to assist, there also will be a lot of local and regional assistance through fundraising efforts as well as support from nonprofits and churches.
“This is long-term recovery,” Lamb said.
Among those who visited the Disaster Recovery Center Thursday was Brenda Capps. “We lost our garage, our camper, my car,” and there was some minor damage to the house, although it is still standing.
Her husband had stopped by the Center earlier to register. The couple is hoping for assistance to help them recover from their losses.
Those she met with were helpful, she said.
