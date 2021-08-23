Dirt bike crash fatal in Vigo County

A Vigo County juvenile died Sunday evening when a dirt bike struck a pick-up truck in western Vigo County.
Sheriff John Plasse said the crash occurred about 5:50 p.m. on Concannon Road.
The initial investigation showed a dirt bike driven by a boy was eastbound when it struck a westbound pick-up truck. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the boy was not released Sunday evening.
Assisting deputies at the scene were Indiana State Police, West Terre Haute and Terre Haute police, fire personnel, conservation officers and the coroner's office.
