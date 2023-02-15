An Indiana Humanities program will give Hoosiers a chance to dig into a meal and talk about humanity’s legacy and what it means to be a good ancestor.
“Chew on This: Are We Being Good Ancestors?” will feature simultaneous discussions in restaurants across the state as part of Indiana Humanities’ Unearthed theme.
From 6 to 9 p.m. March 29, simultaneous dinner conversations will take place place at eight restaurants in Evansville, Indianapolis, Jasper, Madison, Terre Haute, Valparaiso and Wabash.
The participating restaurant in Terre Haute will be Bar Bosco 804 S. Seventh St.
The events are part of Indiana Humanities’ multi-year thematic initiative Unearthed, which encourages Hoosiers to discover and discuss their relationships with the natural world and explore how we shape the environment and how the environment shapes us.
At each dinner conversation, an expert facilitator will guide the conversation and help participants grapple with questions about humanity's legacy and how to imagine an uncertain future.
Tickets are $30 and include a meal, a non-alcoholic drink, tax and tip. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for an additional cost at most locations. Space is limited and registration is required.
Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chew-on-this-are-we-being-good-ancestors-tickets-503529388957
