Dinner and dancing with Elsa and Anna

Dancing and dining were on the calendar this weekend for more than 40 little girls and their daddies — or their grandpas — at Daddy Daughter Date Night, a Moment Frozen in Time.
The company, the food, the music and dancing were all big hits, but a lot of dads and granddads were forgotten for a moment when Disney princesses Anna and Elsa made their entrance.
The Saturday evening party with a “Frozen” theme was sponsored by the Terre Haute Chick-fil-A store at the Holiday Inn off South Third Street.
The movie royalty were immediately surrounded by little girls, some hanging back and staring but plenty flying straight to their highnesses for hugs.
Aniyah Roberson, 7, was sporting an Elsa dress, and she said she didn’t even know when she left the house that date Garien Woods was taking her to a “Frozen” dance, just that they were going to a party.
“I like that Elsa and Anna are here because I’ve always liked them and I’ve always wanted to see them in real life,”she said, adding, “Even though I know ...”
Ariyah Wilson, 4, also was smitten by the princesses, although she did frequently dart back to her table to check on her date, grandfather Jay Carleton.
And while Jay may have been the senior member of the couple, it wasn’t hard to see who was in charge.
“She saw it and wanted to come, and I can’t say no to her,” Jay said, adding that’s pretty much the normal course of events. “She’s the apple of my eye.”
“Guess what I got for Christmas?” Ariyah volunteered. “A ‘Frozen’ castle.”
Corey Ponter of Jasonville brought daughters Jolee and Andie, both of whom were having a good time.
“I like to dance and have fun without being embarrassed,” said Jolee, 9.
Hosting a daddy-daughter evening really isn’t a stretch for a Chick-fil-A restaurant, said owner Evan Williamson, who added his store also sponsors a mother-son date night in the summer.
“The restaurant itself is our platform to build community in the Terre Haute community,” he said. “What we like to do is invite people in through our doors every day for a meal and some time together. Thankfully, people have such a good time in our restaurant that they want to interact with our brand more. We’re always looking for ways to do that. We want to find ways that we can promote a healthier and happier community in general.”
A night for dads and daughters to get out of the house together for a little bit of special time together seems a natural fit, he said.
Tickets to the annual event are $20 per couple and $7 for additional young guests. Williamson said that doesn’t cover his cost, but Chick-fil-A is happy to provide the food, and Holiday Inn has been more than welcoming.
The evening sells out almost immediately after posting, he said.
“We used it to hold it in the restaurant, but it got so big we had to find another place.”
