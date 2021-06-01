Dining center to be named for Doherty

A new dining facility at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will be named in honor of former president Sister Barbara Doherty, who died in 2020.
President Dottie King announced her intention to name the hall in memory of Doherty at a blessing ceremony during the college’s “Reunion” event.
Doherty held the title of 13th president of the college, serving from 1984-1998, and served as chancellor following her retirement and until her death.
Doherty is known for making an impact in the lives of many, but she will be best remembered for her gregarious personality and as a fierce mentor and friend.
“It didn’t take me very long to realize that her name was going to go on the dining hall,” King said.
“I instantly knew I wanted her name to be a part of this building. I hoped to do this before she was gone, and I am keeping a promise I made to her that the college would honor her legacy. I think she is looking down on us today.”
The facility is scheduled to open in August.
“This new dining center is a symbol for me. And, I hope a sign for all of us that this is a new moment in the life of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, a moment truly made possible by the love and dedication by those who have gone before us,” said Sister Dawn Tomaszewski, general superior of the Sisters of Providence.
“I trust that from whatever heavenly banquet that Barbara is currently partaking, she is cheering us on and blessing our efforts.”
