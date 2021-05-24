Dr. Yaniv Cozacov will speak at a Dine With a Doc program set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Senior Education Ministries Inc., 4310 S. 11th St., Terre Haute.
The free community education program welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while they enjoy a complimentary lunch.
The Dine with a Doc program was designed to allow the seniors to get out of their homes, provide fellowship with their peers, extend their available financial resources, promote enhanced living, and educate seniors (from a preventative standpoint) with the goal of ensuring their quality of life and providing them with resources and information.
Guest speakers donate their time in effort to listen and answer medical questions.
Cozacov is a board-certified general surgeon. Born and raised in Israel, with an Argentinian descent and a Russian last name, he has a diverse cultural background that includes speaking fluent Spanish. He earned his medical degree from Debrecen University, Medical and Health Science Center in Hungary. He completed residency training at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, N.Y. He also completed residencies at the Cleveland Clinic in Florida and at St. John Providence Hospital in Southfield, Mich.
After medical school, Cozacov worked as a clinical research fellow in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Florida under the direction of Dr. Raul Rosenthal, an internationally renowned surgeon and pioneer in bariatric surgery.
Other health care providers will be present to share information on their services and provide door prizes for participants to win.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois.
Seating is limited to 20 participants due to social distancing. To reserve a seat call Senior Education Ministries at 812-917-4970 and leave a message.
