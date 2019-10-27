Olivia Dillion was named Miss Indiana State University 2020 on Sunday during the annual pageant in the University Hall auditorium. Dillion beat out seven other ISU students to claim the honor.
She had her tiara pinned on by Miss ISU 2019, Allison Barker. Barker, last year’s first runner-up, took over for Tiarra Taylor after Taylor won Miss Indiana. Taylor also attended Sunday’s pageant.
Over $3,000 worth of scholarships were given out to those who participated. Kylah Barnes was named first runner-up, second runner-up was Shania Harrison and third runner-up was Alyssa Gonzalez.
The talent portion featured singing, original monologues, and other unique talents. Each contestant made a social impact statement on how they’d like to see the community and the world at large improve.
During the pageant, Taylor sang “This is Me,” and dedicated the song to long-time Miss ISU board member Al Perone, who has taken a different position at the university. While Perone was not directly involved in this year’s pageant, he was in attendance. Taylor thanked him for the impact he had on her life.
Baker gave her speech outlining how she was honored to take over as Miss ISU after Taylor won Miss Indiana. She sang “Somewhere over the Rainbow” after her speech.
Dillion, a Terre Haute South graduate, performed a tap dance for her talent.
Melanie Roberts, the ninth participant in this year’s pageant, was forced to back out of the competition due to family matters. A message of support was read by Mistress of Ceremonies Regina Atkins.
Judges for this year’s pageant were Sadie All, Alex Allen, Karla Cunningham, Tonya Hall, and Jessica Weesner.
