DIF Capital Partners invests in Joink

Global independent fund manager DIF Capital Partners has agreed to invest in Terre Haute-based Joink LLC to help it expand its telecommunications network.
The global fund, based in the Netherlands with its U.S. office in New York, manages more than $10 billion in assets. Financial terms with Joink were not disclosed.
Joink has been providing internet service to residents and businesses in eastern Illinois and western Indiana since 2001, switching to fiber service in 2014. The company has been providing fiber service for education, healthcare, enterprise and other telecommunications carriers and will now expand into single-family home and mulitdwelling units.
“We are grateful for the support in growing our business from our team members and their families, our customers, vendors, long-term investors and financing partners, permitting authorities, state and local government, and the communities in which we live and work,” Josh Zuerner, president and CEO of Joink, said in a company release.
“That support has enabled us to attract the investment from DIF – a world-class infrastructure investment fund. We don’t take the trust we’ve gained over the last twenty years for granted and will continue to build upon it by showcasing our unwavering commitment to high-quality Internet access," Zuerner said.
Earlier this week, Zuerner told the Vigo County Council a $2.8 million Indiana GEER (Governor's Emergency Education Relief) Fund project that will bring high speed internet into 44 locations throughout the county, targeted for the Vigo County School Corp., is about 89 percent completed. As part of that project, Joink agreed to provide fiber internet service to homes along its fiber optic lines.
Zuerner told the council more than 100 homes have ordered the fiber optic service and the company now plans to extend service to more homes.
In addition to accelerating Joink’s ability to deliver fiber-optic and fixed-wireless connectivity to its customers, the partnership with DIF will give Joink access to capital to continue to innovate and expand its offering of hosting and IT managed service, according to the company.
