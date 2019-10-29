Diesel Extravaganza leaving Terre Haute

As Vigo County begins work to build a downtown convention center aimed at bolstering tourism, one of the county’s largest annual draws is leaving, citing the area’s “less than warm welcome.”
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Scheid Diesel announced its annual Extravaganza, along with the tens of thousands that regularly attend, is picking up and moving to Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, Indiana.
Scheid Diesel, founded in Terre Haute in 1982, hosted the Extravaganza at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds for 19 years before deciding it was time for a change, company owner Dan Scheid said.
“Wagler Motorsports Park and Scheid Diesel Service have got the same goals, as far as moving forward with diesel motor sports events, truck and tractor pulling events and drag racing,” Scheid said. “We figured it would be a good venue to move forward and grow the event.”
As the event grew in popularity, so did the issues surrounding, but seldom at, the event. But just as local law enforcement better coordinated to handle the weekend-long influx of people and their revelry, so too did Scheid in coordinating efforts to clean up the morning after and partner with local businesses to host official after parties, the company maintains.
Scheid wouldn’t offer comment about leaving Vigo County, but the Facebook post alluded to the public’s perception of the event and how the company and Extravaganza fans felt they weren’t welcome in Scheid’s hometown any longer.
“We are confident that the change of venue will bring a renewed energy to Scheid Diesel Extravaganza while also alleviating any participants, vendors, and most importantly attendees past experiences of a less than warm welcome from the Terre Haute area,” the post read.
And while Scheid declined to say as much himself, president of the Wabash Valley Fair Association board Mike Morris and Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director David Patterson both said negative press coverage wore on the Scheid family.
“They’ve felt, over the years, that they’ve not gotten as much positive press as they should have,” Morris said. “One of the comments I know that’s been made is that when they have the ISU homecoming that it’s never expressed how many arrests and drunk driving incidents and things like that happen at those kinds of events.
“It was always the headline, you know, about how many people were arrested at the Extravaganza.”
Patterson said much the same.
“Look at the Indy 500 and all the arrests and things that happen around that,” Patterson said. “You don’t see the media there portraying it as some beer fest, some horsepower mess. They defend it and showcase it to the world. Our community hasn’t done that and it’s frustrating.”
Indiana State Police and Indiana Excise Police send out reports following each year’s event detailing the number of arrests and for what types of offenses, and local media do run the details of those reports.
There also have been incidents of unruliness, drinking, vehicular high jinks and sexual activity in business parking lots off U.S. 41 near the fairgrounds, which led some nearby businesses to close their lots and post security.
Patterson said losing one of the county’s largest annual draws is a big loss for the community and the number of businesses that benefited from it.
“It’s certainly a loss for our community,” Patterson said. “The Convention and Visitors Bureau has been a proponent and sponsor of the Scheid Diesel event since it’s beginning.”
The event was a boon each year for the fairgrounds. Morris said it’s now up to fairgrounds staff to find different programming or events to offset the loss of the Extravaganza.
“It’s an open slot now in the schedule, and we’ll certainly look for some things,” Morris said. “We’ve got plenty of time to plan for next year.
“... The event has been good for Terre Haute and the surrounding community. There will be an impact, financially, to everybody. As local business people I wish them all the luck in the world.”
Effort’s to reach Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett at his office and cell phone numbers were not successful Tuesday afternoon.
