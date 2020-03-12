Diesel event at Vigo fairgrounds canceled

The Vigo County Fair Board has canceled the BAD Gear & Off-Road Extreme Diesel Event, also known as BAD X. It was to be a three-day diesel truck and tractor event held at the end of May.
"The Vigo County Fair Board is carefully considering events and opportunities for the remainder of the year," said Jenny Hamilton, events and marketing coordinator for the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
"No formal agreement has been made for upcoming events. If and when something is scheduled, we will happily announce plans," Hamilton said.
Scheid Diesel had hosted its Extravaganza at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds for 19 years before deciding last year to move to Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, Indiana.
Additionally, a Jeep event called the Midwest Jeep Invasion, is also a scratch. That event had been planned for the fairgrounds on Father’s Day weekend in June.
David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau, announced the pullout of the events during Thursday's board meeting of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Patterson said he supports the decision of the fair board, which oversees the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
"I have done this [event planning] for long enough, and I think [the Fair Board] made the right decision. I think the numbers they [the Kentucky-based Bad X] were throwing out" were not realistic, Patterson said during the Convention & Visitors Bureau board meeting Thursday.
"I support the fair board's decision not to have these events," Patterson said. "We will figure out something else down the road."
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.