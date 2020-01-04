Die-hards turn out for Polar Bear Ride

Jim Pitts got hooked on motorcycles as a teenager and never looked back. Having owned everything from Ducati's to his current ride, a 2003 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail, Pitts lives to ride.
But for whatever reason, he reckons, one of his favorite rides of the year comes when most others have their rides in the garage tethered to a battery tender.
Pitts hasn't missed the annual event in now 21 consecutive years, and despite the freezing temperatures and intermittent sleet — which to the riders felt like being pelted by a thousand BB guns — Pitts and more than 20 others showed out Saturday for the 2020 Polar Bear Ride hosted by the Wabash Valley Motorcycle Club.
Riders met at Show-Me's before noon and visited Archie's Sports Bar, Twiggy's One Headlight Pub and Tollys Bar and Grill throughout the day.
Saturday's weather wasn't ideal, admitted motorcycle club president Steve Johnston, "but rain or shine the ride always goes on."
"One year we had just two riders show up because of all the snow on the ground. Pitts was one of them if I remember," Johnston said.
And while Johnston said he still more than enjoys tooling around on his Harley trike, "this kind of weather was a lot more fun when I was younger," he said with a laugh.
"But really it's about getting the dust blown out," Johnston said. "There's something about being in the breeze, getting some air blowing on you. You're riding an iron horse."
Pitts said much the same.
"Riding is a freedom thing," Pitts said. "You get out there on your freedom machine and not have to talk to anybody. You get your mind clear. It's different things to different people."
So far as keeping his 20-plus year attendance streak alive come January 2021, Pitts said as long as he can ride, he'll be there.
"I've got so many under my belt now I gotta go," Pitts said. "As long as I'm able to do, I'm going to keep on."
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.