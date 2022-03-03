To combat the diaper need in the Wabash Valley, supplies can be donated on or before March 16. Families in need can also be supported by hosting a diaper drive.
All diaper sizes are needed, from newborn to size 6 to Pull-Ups. Donations will be distributed to The Villages families in need, including families served in Terre Haute.
To donate diapers, purchase through The Villages’ Wish List on Amazon.com for direct delivery to the office, or deliver diaper donations directly to The Villages office in Terre Haute at 1400 E. Pugh Dive, No. 6.
To host a Diaper Drive, visit The Villages of Indiana website for a tool kit. The Villages’ corporate partner MHS will match the first 17,500 diapers donated.
It is estimated one in three families nationwide struggles to afford diapers, which cost on average between $70 and $80 a month.
Kathy Staff, The Villages clincal director in Terre Haute said, “Too often we hear stories from parents about the financial choices they have to make each week. They try to figure out how to make diapers last, buy enough food for the family and stretch dollars to put gas in the car. The fact is diapers are essential to the health of infants and children and our goal is to lessen the financial burden for families in our care.”
