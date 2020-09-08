A staff member at DeVaney Elementary and a bus driver serving Franklin Elementary and Terre Haute North High School who were on school grounds during their infectious period have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vigo County School Corp. is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.

Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the local health department.

The Vigo County School Corp. prioritizes the safety of its students and staff and will continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect our community.