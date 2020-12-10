Despite pandemic, CASA comes through with Whoville Jubilation

The Grinch and several holiday helpers delivered Christmas gifts to local CASA children this week in Operation Who Elf, an alternative to the organization's annual Whoville Jubilation event.
Instead of children coming to visit the Whos at a location decorated in a Dr. Seuss fashion, a team of Who volunteers traveled up to 75 miles to make contactless deliveries with children in the program.
Glenna Cheesman, director of Vigo County Court-Appointed Special Advocate program, said Who Elf deliveries are planned through today.
In 2020, CASA has served 1,174 children. The current wait-list is 153 children waiting to be assigned a special advocate.
In the Whoville event, each child gets a gift, books, games, learning toys, a special message from the Grinch and a gift card from McDonald's for a free meal. Each household also receives a goodie basket filled with all kinds of things — toys, socks, gloves, coloring books and snacks.
This year has been a challenge, Cheesman said, as the annual event transitioned to from in-person to drive-through, then changed again to a delivery effort.
Working with the county commissioners and health department, the CASA team came up with a system to organize the wrapped gifts and load vehicles from the loading dock at the Vigo County Annex Building.
Many of the presents were provided by community members who purchased items from wish lists and dropped them off to be wrapped for delivery.
