Despite pandemic, CASA comes through with Whoville Jubilation

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaThis Grinch is out to give: Jan Hoff, right, loads presents into her vehicle on Wednesday at the loading dock on the south side of the Vigo County Annex. Hoff, the recruiting and training supervisor for CASA, participated in the organization’s annual Whoville Jubilation for area children. CASA Director Glenna Cheesman, center, helped distribute the gifts to each volunteer.

 JOSEPH C. GARZA

The Grinch and several holiday helpers delivered Christmas gifts to local CASA children this week in Operation Who Elf, an alternative to the organization's annual Whoville Jubilation event.

Despite pandemic, CASA comes through with Whoville Jubilation

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaA Who who cares: Madisyn Ramey helps wrap presents for the CASA Whoville Jubilation in the CASA offices in the Vigo County Annex on Tuesday. Ramey is the daughter of Angie Ramey, education liaison and volunteer coordinator for CASA.

Instead of children coming to visit the Whos at a location decorated in a Dr. Seuss fashion, a team of Who volunteers traveled up to 75 miles to make contactless deliveries with children in the program.

Glenna Cheesman, director of Vigo County Court-Appointed Special Advocate program, said Who Elf deliveries are planned through today.

In 2020, CASA has served 1,174 children. The current wait-list is 153 children waiting to be assigned a special advocate.

Despite pandemic, CASA comes through with Whoville Jubilation

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaMaking spirits bright: CASA recruiting and training supervisor Jan Hoff wore her Grinch costume to deliver presents to the homes of children on Wednesday as part of CASA’s annual Whoville Jubilation. Here, she talks to Debra Barnes after dropping off presents on Wednesday.

In the Whoville event, each child gets a gift, books, games, learning toys, a special message from the Grinch and a gift card from McDonald's for a free meal. Each household also receives a goodie basket filled with all kinds of things — toys, socks, gloves, coloring books and snacks.

This year has been a challenge, Cheesman said, as the annual event transitioned to from in-person to drive-through, then changed again to a delivery effort.

Working with the county commissioners and health department, the CASA team came up with a system to organize the wrapped gifts and load vehicles from the loading dock at the Vigo County Annex Building.

Many of the presents were provided by community members who purchased items from wish lists and dropped them off to be wrapped for delivery.

Despite pandemic, CASA comes through with Whoville Jubilation

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaYou’re a nice one: The Grinch, CASA recruiting and training supervisor Jan Hoff, hands presents to a child during one of her stops on Wednesday around the city. Wednesday was the first day for CASA’s annual Whoville Jubilation.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you