“Serve the Valley” T-shirts could be seen throughout the area on Friday morning, as more than 375 volunteers participated in about 30 projects — from maintaining nature trails to assembling bicycles that could be used on those trails.
The event was, of course, Serve the Valley: the United Way of the Wabash Valley’s annual day of volunteerism.
The turnout was impressive on a day where the heat index was expected to soar well over 100 degrees and a day that began with clouds unleashing a shower throughout Terre Haute. Fortunately, that shower kept temperatures tolerable — at least for a while.
“We got lucky on that,” said Josh Alsip of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. “But I’m amazed that all the volunteers showed up when it’s still going to be extremely hot and the rain came in the morning. Luckily, it subsided when we were actually working. It has been an amazing community experience.”
Alsip was one of a number of employees from the Chamber and Union Health helping beautify downtown flower boxes and the pocket park at 7th Street and Wabash Avenue.
“Once you get into the dog days of summer, you have weeds growing up and trees getting out of control, so it’s really a perfect time to do this,” he said.
Surrounded by dozens of garbage bags and enormous piles of tree branches, Alsip added, “We had an incredible amount of work that got done. As you can see, we’ve cleared all the brush and all the different bags — I don’t know that we’ve ever gotten this much done in a cleanup, so it’s been an amazing turnout.”
Joining him was Jimmy McKanna and Robin McCallister of Union Health.
“We serve sick people at the hospital, so we’ve seen people at their worst, and it’s really nice to be able to serve in the community where people aren’t sick or hurting,” said McKanna, who also serves on the Vigo County Health Department Board. “You’re making the community better for them when they’re healthy.”
“I worked at Union Hospital for 30 years, and we’ve always done what we can to better the community and take care of whatever needs to be taken care of in the community,” added McCallister.
The two recalled their most interesting Serve the Valley Day projects.
“I’ve cleaned out alpaca barns at St. Mary-of-the-Woods,” McCallister said.
“I pulled honeysuckle at Dobbs Park about three or four years ago, and it was the hardest thing I’ve done in my life,” said McKanna, the memory still clearly vivid.
United Way Co-Executive Director Danielle Isbell said the organization has been planning the day of service for three months.
“It takes a lot of manpower to organize an event like this,” she said. “We have all kinds of volunteer projects all over the Wabash Valley. Once we have all the projects, then we start reaching out to our business partners to recruit those volunteers.”
But the recruiting process has gotten a lot easier over the years.
“A lot more of them are coming to us and wanting to be a part of it,” Isbell said. “Everybody knows we have the one volunteer day event of the year.”
Over at the Vigo County Public Library, Lindsay Hunter and six other members of Harsha Behavioral Center were sorting out and labeling tables of books the library had acquired to donate to local schools.
“Every year it’s something different, and every year it’s so wonderful to serve the Valley,” she said as she affixed library labels to copies of “Athena and the Magic Land: Little Goddess Girls.”
Though she was sorting through children’s books, Hunter said, “Some of them actually look very interesting — I’ve saved some of the titles to my phone.”
She was particularly amused by a book titled “Confessions of a Dork Lord.”
“That one looks like it’s probably pretty good,” Hunter said.
Harsha and the United Way frequently work side by side.
“They’re great community partners — they’re always willing to step up and sponsor if we have something going on and vice versa,” Hunter said. “We’re very involved in their Power of the Purse campaign every year and we’re thankful to have those businesses and nonprofits that we’re able to step up and help when we can.”
At Catholic Charities, Les Miller — a veteran of a decade’s worth of Serve the Valley Days — had joined a number of volunteers from the animal health manufacturer Elanco in assembling bicycles for kids.
“Putting them together was a little challenge,” he admitted, then created a new term for the effort. “The bikes seemed like they came from Walmart and some came in boxes, some of them are Frankensteined together to make them work. It was challenging work.”
But Miller was happy to be helping out the United Way.
“United Way has done a lot for the Wabash Valley,” he said. “I’ve been involved in things from putting bikes together to giving food to the community and facilities, so United Way is an important part of the community. All those people in need, they need that.”
Other projects included sorting clothes for foster families, tending to the Eden of Ryves community garden and planting pumpkins and watermelons and cleaning up around the Park-Vermillion County Humane Society in Hillsdale, Ind.
