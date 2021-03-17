For Sonka Irish Pub, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest single sales days of the year.

And unlike last year, Wednesday was “all hands on deck” for staff at the pub, at the intersection of 14th Street and Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

“We had people lined up at the door waiting to get in, which was really fun,” said Sandy Boyles-Gillen, pub owner.

“We did a small toast with all of them and we also did a little toast before that, holding up our Guinness stout, and looked to the sky in honor of all the victims of COVID-19,” Boyles-Gillen said.

The pub required face masks indoors and removed some inside tables to help with social distancing. Its two outdoor patio areas, which collectively seat about 100 people, were also in full use.

“People are definitely respecting wearing the masks and being very respectful to everybody. I think people are just ready to be out and whatever it takes, I think they are willing to do that, which is greatly appreciated,” Boyles-Gillen said. “It is really refreshing to see people out and see them respectful of everything that is going on.”

For mid-afternoon entertainment, Solly Burton played mandolin while Brent McPike played guitar. The pub was even sent an Irish boutique from Maggie & Moe’s Poplar Flowers & Decor to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Boyles-Gillen said she was elated to be open for St. Patrick’s Day.

“It means a lot. It means tradition to our pub,” Boyles-Gillen said. “A lot of people, especially Rose-Hulman [Institute of Technology] alumni, have come back through the years for [St. Patrick’s Day]. People come out who really don’t get out a whole lot show up because it is nice to see old friends and meet new ones.”

It was a stark contrast to last year, when Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb closed restaurants on March 16, 2020, the day before St. Patrick’s Day.

“We had about 200 pounds of corned beef cooked and ready to go and already cut up about 45 pounds of cod fish and had another 40 pounds to go,” Boyles-Gillen said.

So, the pub gave away free food “and I even flagged down the firefighters and asked, do you want some cod for the [fire] house?”

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“We basically lost everything for St. Patty’s day” in 2020, Boyles-Gillen said

Forward to 2021 — while not back to its shoulder-to-shoulder, standing room only crowd for March 17, the pub’s 47th annual St. Pat’s celebration was still a success.

“It was very good,” Boyles-Gillen said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.