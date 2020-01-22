First-year civil engineering students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology are looking forward to this spring, when they will work on design projects that could assist local citizens and community groups.
As first-year students, they have limited engineering skills, but have a desire to use their creativity and problem-solving skills to address community concerns, Michael Robinson, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, said in a news release from the institute
Typical projects include parking lot layouts, solutions for drainage and traffic problems, simple waste treatment problems, floor plans for small buildings, and designs for athletic fields, playgrounds and park projects. Each project is completed by the students within nine weeks, beginning March 9.
Persons or organizations with project ideas should contact Robinson at 812-877-8286 or robinson@rose-hulman.edu by Feb. 21.
