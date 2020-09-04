In the era of COVID-19, it's necessary to get creative when offering just about any service. And that's just what Arts Illiana is doing this evening with its opening of a new exhibition entitled “Desiderata.”
The opening will be a Facebook Live virtual tour led by Michael Tingley, gallery director. The Facebook Live event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Following that opening, Arts Illiana Gallery will open its doors for the first time since closing in March. New gallery hours will be Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Patrons may also visit the gallery on Saturdays by appointment only. Saturday appointments must be arranged through the gallery director by emailing artsillianagallery@gmail.com. Arts Illiana asks that those visiting the gallery please wear face masks.
The new exhibit was inspired by the Max Ehrmann poem "Desiderata," as well as by the definition of desiderata, "that which is desired," according to Tingley. It attracted over a hundred entries.
Arts Illiana is at 23 N. Sixth St. in Terre Haute.
