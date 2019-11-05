Three Democrats are leading in early tabulation for at-large seats on the Terre Haute City Council. The totals reflect 20.6 percent of 14,579 ballots cast, according to the Vigo County Clerk's Office.
Tammy Boland has 4,204 votes; Curtis A. DeBaun IV has 4,155; and George J. Azar has 3,903 votes. Others are Republican Steven B. Neice with 2,952; Libertarian James Dale Rodenberger 1,273.
In District 2, incumbent O. Earl Elliott, running as a Democrat, is leading with 1,367 votes; Repubilcan Diana Winsted-Smith has 741; and Green Party Sarah Elizabeth-Dillion has 146.
In District 3, Democrat Cheryl A. Loudermilk has 474 votes, while Republican Bill Treadway has 428 votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.