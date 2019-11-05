Election 2019

Three Democrats are leading in early tabulation for at-large seats on the Terre Haute City Council. The totals reflect 20.6 percent of 14,579 ballots cast, according to the Vigo County Clerk's Office.

Tammy Boland has 4,204 votes; Curtis A. DeBaun IV has 4,155; and George J. Azar has 3,903 votes. Others are Republican Steven B. Neice with 2,952; Libertarian James Dale Rodenberger 1,273.

In District 2, incumbent O. Earl Elliott, running as a Democrat, is leading with 1,367 votes; Repubilcan Diana Winsted-Smith has 741; and Green Party Sarah Elizabeth-Dillion has 146.

In District 3, Democrat Cheryl A. Loudermilk has 474 votes, while Republican Bill Treadway has 428 votes.

