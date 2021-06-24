Vigo County Democrat precinct chairs elected R. Todd Thacker from a field of 10 candidate on Thursday to fill the Vigo County Council at-large seat created by the death of Don Morris.
Thacker received 41 of the 78 votes cast and won election on the first ballot.
“This caucus was a solidifying moment for the party,” Thacker said. “We worked together and that’s evident when we can select a majority candidate in just one round of votes.”
A business manager and financial secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 725, Thacker has lived in Vigo County for most of his life.
“I grew up in a small Illinois farm community and moved to Vigo County in 1985 to attend an electrical apprenticeship, and I went to work for the union,” Thacker said in a letter to precinct committee members.
“I hope to help revitalize the party with good county government. How we implement the American Rescue Plan funds as a county council is paramount,” he said.
Morris and his wife, Cheryl Hart, were killed May 27 while on a sidewalk in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. One of two vehicles involved in a collision careened onto the sidewalk, striking the Terre Haute couple.
Morris served on the Vigo County Council from Jan. 1 until his death on May 27. He previously served three terms on Terre Haute City Council.
Vigo County has a total of 87 precincts, and 78 ballots were cast Thursday evening.
By state party rules, a candidate must receive a majority of the vote in order to win, or in this case 40 votes, county Democratic Chairman Joe Etling said.
Etling presided over the caucus at Operating Engineers Local 841 in Terre Haute.
Other candidates included James Amodeo III with 1 vote, Charles Botts III with no votes, Brandon R. Halleck with 2 votes, Tess Brooks-Stephens with 2 votes, Steve Shaffer with 2 votes, Crystal Reynolds with 5 votes, Tom McGuire with 2 votes, Jennifer Todd with 12 votes and Jim Mann with 11 votes.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.