A Demotte woman faces child neglect and other criminal charges after being found unresponsive on the front lawn of the Turkey Run Inn early Monday.
The Parke County Sheriff’s Department said Pearl Mendoza, 25, was found passed out about 7:30 a.m. near the inn’s front entrance.
She was woken by investigators, who found five children, ages 3 to 9, unattended in her hotel room.
The Department of Child Services was called to the scene to assist law enforcement.
Mendoza was arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent, attempted battery on police, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and misuse of a 911 system.
