Demolition work starts for new community center

Crews this week began clearing a lot on Liberty Avenue for a planned event and community center in Terre Haute.

Delisa Savage, of Indianapolis but a native Terre Haute, said she is excited to get the building of Anchored Life Center on the city’s near-north side going in earnest.

Savage is the owner of Anchored Care Residential Services, an Indianapolis-based business that provides in-home and community care for individuals with developmental disabilities.

She said her plans for the new community center include office space for staff, meeting space and a high school-sized basketball court.

As the name suggests, Savage said she hopes the center will become an anchor, an agent of change for one of the city’s lower-income neighborhoods.

“Think about what an anchor does,” Savage said. “That little bitty thing will hold steady a big ol’ ship. It might rock still every now and again, but it won’t let things go too far.”

Savage said that along with community events and meeting space, she hopes to offer a suite of services through community partners.

“We’re hoping to bring in a lot of resources like drug and alcohol counseling, after-school care, legal aid and all the resources people might need,” Savage said.

“People need help and don’t know where to find it anymore. Anchored, hopefully, will become that resource that is different than all the centers in Terre Haute.”

But that’s not to say Anchored Life and other service providers in Terre Haute have to be in competition. Savage said each has a place at the table and all are part of the solution to people’s problems.

“Think of us as a body,” Savage said. “You’ve got a head, feet, hands; they’ve all got a place and they’ve all got to work together.

“There may be something we’re doing that is completely different than what they’re doing at the Hyte [Booker T. Washington Community] Center, or reaching a different group of people than the Boys & Girls Club.”

Savage said the goal is to have the center open by early 2022 and be helping her old neighborhood soon thereafter.

“This is where I’m from and I know what I came from,” Savage said. “Now it’s time for me to give back.

“I made it, I made it out. But it was hard, at times I cried because it seems sometimes like you’re all by yourself, like every door you come to is shut in your face. But you can’t quit, you have to keep believing. And that belief in oneself is what we’re going to offer.”

