Democratic mayoral candidates Pat Goodwin and Brandon Sakbun had an amiable and substantive discussion of local issues during their second debate Tuesday night.
In advance of their May 3 primary, Goodwin and Sakbun met at Top Guns' VIP lounge. Mayor Duke Bennett is unopposed in the Republican primary.
Steve Ellis and Jennifer Mullen peppered them with questions sent in by those following the Holding Vigo County Accountable Facebook page, which is where the debate aired. Ellis leads the organization and owns the gun store and shooting range.
In his introductory comments, Goodwin said, "My passion is high-functioning local government" and "My number one priority is that there will be someone new in the Mayor's office on Jan. 1."
Sakbun said, "Patriotism and public service were ingrained in me," and "We need a fresh start. ... The Democratic party could really use some unity."
Both men were asked to defend past incidents that seemed to stray from their Democratic orthodoxy.
Goodwin ran for mayor as an Independent in 2019, losing to Bennett — who's now running for a fifth term as mayor — by a slender count of about 200 votes. Sakbun took a Republican ballot in the 2016 Presidential primary.
Goodwin replied that choosing not to affiliate with a political party doesn't say anything about one's politics, adding that the fact that there is no Independent straight ticket in Terre Haute helped lead to his defeat, since both the Republican and Democratic candidates both received more than 1,000 straight-ticket votes.
Goodwin admitted, "I think some party insiders probably don't support me [over his run as an Independent], which disappoints me."
Sakbun said he took a Republican ballot in the 2016 primary because he didn't want Donald Trump to prevail. Sakbun said he voted for Marco Rubio instead.
Both were asked to name something they appreciated about their opponent, as well as Mayor Duke Bennett.
Sakbun said he thought both Goodwin and Bennett were good fathers.
"I look forward to doing that one day," Sakbun said.
Goodwin noted that he has only known Sakbun for a few months so didn't know him terribly well, but added, "I have nothing at all negative to say about him."
Bennett, Goodwin added, was "a great cheerleader for the people in our community."
The two discussed beautifying the city amidst its litter and blight, with Goodwin saying that no one should be charged for the city's recycling service as they are now.
Both said they hoped to prevent next year's scheduled sewage bill increase, noting that in the mid 2000s, upgrading the sewage treatment plant would've cost between $20-$40 million.
"It's now a $300 million problem," Goodwin said.
"The city kicked the can down the road for too long," Sakbun added. "There has to be accountability for that."
Mayor Bennett told the Tribune-Star last year that the city is required under a federal mandate to spend 2% of the city’s median household income to solve the combined sewer overflow problem.
Road conditions and railroading issues were also discussed.
Goodwin and Sakbun squabbled the most over an issue they actually agree on — that the mayor's position should have a two-term limit.
Goodwin said that one of the first things he would do as mayor would be to author an ordinance limiting Terre Haute's mayor to two terms.
Sakbun countered by saying that such an act could have legal ramifications — the city of Westfield is contending with a lawsuit after it voted to limit the mayor's job to two terms, and setting term limits appears to be strictly the purview of the state legislature. He said he would wait on such an action once those issues were resolved.
Sakbun responded to a question as to whether at age 27 he was too young to serve as mayor by pointing to his two deployments with the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment.
"I dropped 200 bombs before the age of 24 — I worked with heads of nations and put my life on the line multiple times," he said, adding that there are a number of mayors younger than 30.
That question and one Goodwin received about not supporting first responders to their satisfaction were attributed to misinformation being disseminated by antagonistic individuals.
After the March 21 candidate forum at the Vigo County Public Library, Terre Haute’s NAACP branch President Sylvester Edwards said he’d like to see the victor enlist the other candidate to join his staff, feeling that they would complement one another.
After Tuesday's debate, both candidates were asked if they would consider that.
"We have to be a little careful about this — to say I'll agree to do that is saying, 'I'm already hiring someone for a spot,' so I can't unequivocally say I'll do that," Goodwin said.
"But let me say that Brandon Sakbun is exactly the type of person that we need to be trying to keep in Terre Haute and get involved in Terre Haute," Goodwin added. "So my hope is if I prevail that there'll be an opportunity for him to get involved in what's going on in moving our city forward."
"I'm 100% committed to exploring opportunities that will most push the Democratic values of the Vigo County Democrats and if that is Pat Goodwin, then I would definitely lend him a hand," Sakbun said.
"It would be wrong not to lend a hand and help each other work on what the voters are wanting us to address."
