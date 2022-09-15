Democrats schedule 'Yard Sign Drive Throughs'

Vigo County Democratic Party candidates will hold two Yard Sign Drive Throughs on Mondays in September.
The dates are September 19 and 26 and the drive-throughs will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Heartland Music, 330 S. Sixth Street; look for the tents in the Swan Street tree row.
“In Fall of 2020, we distributed over 2000 signs for Democratic Party candidates at our Drive Throughs. This is a casual but effective way for interested citizens to meet candidates and get signs,” Todd Nation, organizer of the effort, said in a news release.
The county party also has yard signs available at its headquarters at 2629B S. Third Street. Party Chair Joe Etling said headquarters will be open Monday through Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. through Election Day. Signs, candidate literature and volunteers to help answer voters' will be available at the party headquarters.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 11. Check your registration status and register online at indianavoters.in.gov.
