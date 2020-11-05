In an election that saw Republican wins in four of five individual county offices and in both races for county commissioner, Democrats managed to hold or take all three at-large seats up for grabs on the Vigo County Council.
Incumbent Aaron Loudermilk received 18.97 percent of the vote, gaining the most votes with 19,706, followed by Don Morris, with 19,637 votes, or 18.91 percent of the vote. Marie Belzile-Theisz got 17,376 votes or 16.73 percent of the vote, to capture the third and final seat.
Republican candidates Travis Norris received 16,311 votes; Steven Niece 15,877 votes; and Tom Bogigian got 14,955 votes. All vote totals are unofficial until certified by the Vigo County Election Board on Nov. 13.
"With your support, I was able to move from edging out a third place finish in the Primary to receiving the most votes in the General Election. I thank the voters from each party for showing confidence in me to serve another term," Loudermilk said on his campaign Facebook site.
Loudermilk, who has been with the Terre Haute Police Department since June 1999 and currently serves as a captain, was the only incumbent on the ballot for one of three County Council at-large seats. Loudermilk served as president of the County Council in 2018 and 2019 and has won a second term on the council.
Morris, a former Terre Haute City Councilman, said he thinks social networking with friend groups helped his campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We did so much on social media and so much networking with friends. That is what paid off," Morris said of his victory. "The experience on the City Council didn't hurt, but honestly, as you can see in the results, Republicans were quite strong in other races."
Morris, a musician, said he was able to meet people during the campaign while performing for fundraisers.
"We did 40 nights of music and we did three fundraisers that raised right at $10,000 for the citizens of Vigo County," Morris said. "We did fundraisers for Multiple Sclerosis, the Vigo County Sheriff's canine unit and Catholic Charities. That makes a difference and we are very proud of that."
Morris said election results, while released sporadically, initially showed strong support for Republican challengers for the council seats.
"It was interesting, looking at other races, we were surprised by, as there was a strong Republican showing ... but thankfully we came back," Morris said.
Just minutes before conducting a Google Meet with her students at Terre Haute North Vigo High School on Thursday afternoon, Belzile-Theisz said she learned she had been elected to the council after election results were posted. She teaches advanced placement U.S. history.
"I didn't even have time to process everything," Belzile-Theisz said of her victory. "A couple of students were just devouring the election, with so many questions about the election. Not the local, but the national race. It was exciting to see them excited. I told my students that I can teach them a lot about elections, but this one is definitely one for the books."
She said as a first-time candidate, "I definitely have a true appreciation of anyone who has done this before," Belzile-Theisz said of the election. "I am excited and ready to get to work."
Belzile-Theisz conducted a lot of Zoom meetings and used Facebook to reach voters amid the pandemic.
"In some ways, the election campaign was different, because I like to get to know people," she said. "We were still busy and I feel like I still worked really hard, but just had to have a different campaign strategy, and get creative with how to reach out to people. If anyone commented on Facebook, I was quick to respond. I tried to share information as much as I could. I think that is the teacher in me."
Also, Belzile-Theisz said as a new candidate, another big challenge was name recognition.
"Because I was a new candidate, I really had to push getting my name known. I think that was one of the bigger challenges, plus my name is a really messy one," she said of her last name.
"When it comes to local politics, sometimes you have to look at what people are doing and I hope that people saw that I was working really hard in my own way and hopefully gained some support that way," she said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
