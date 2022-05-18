Indiana’s Hoosier Women Forward initiative is seeking applicants for its fifth class. Democratic women across the state are encouraged to apply for this leadership development program.
Launched in 2018, HWF is aimed at preparing and propelling Democratic women into public, private and community service roles in Indiana.
By the end of this month, 89 women will have completed the HWF program. Since its launch, 18 alumnae or class members have run for office and 11 have won a general election or contested primary. In the 2022 Indiana primary elections, 9 HWF alumnae secured Democratic nominations for public office.
These women are seeking positions at varying levels of government, including township boards, county councils, the state legislature, and more. In addition, a number of HWF graduates are now county chairs and congressional district chairs for the Democratic Party.
HWF alumnae are also engaged in local efforts that are focused on growing clean energy, improving maternal health, raising awareness of sexual assault and sex trafficking, and supporting communities of color.
The deadline to apply for the HWF Class of 2022 is June 22. The nonprofit’s board will select a group of up to 24 Democratic women for this year’s class through a competitive process. Those who are chosen will participate in a nine-month leadership training program that will begin later this summer.
