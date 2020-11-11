Democrats contest Vigo auditor's election

A petition to contest the Nov. 3 election of the Vigo County auditor has been filed and is awaiting assignment to a local court.
Democratic Party Chairman Joseph Etling confirmed today the petition to contest the election was filed electronically on Tuesday. However, due to the timing of the filing and today's closure of government offices for Veterans Day, the petition may not be processed until Thursday, Etling said.
Etling said the petition filed for Jim Bramble, the current auditor, says Bramble believes Rebecca Coleman should be disqualified as auditor because she has a previous felony conviction.
Etling said a certified copy of a conviction order for Rebecca Reedy, Coleman's previous name, will be filed with the court.
The declaration of candidacy filed by Coleman in the primary includes a paragraph with the sentence, “I am not ineligible to be a candidate due to a criminal conviction that would prohibit me from serving in this office.”
Etling said he expects the case to be assigned to Vigo Circuit Court. Judge Sarah Mullican is on the bench for Vigo Circuit and Vigo Superior Court Division 3. Circuit Court has been the venue for past election challenges.
Bramble said Tuesday he does want to contest the election of Coleman due to the felony conviction.
Coleman, the Republican challenger, defeated the Democratic incumbent Bramble by a vote of 22,152 to 19,640, or 53.01 percent to 46.99 percent in the general election, according to unofficial Vigo County results.
This week, it emerged that Coleman, then Reedy, charge was charged July 22, 1996, in Vigo County with robbery resulting in bodily injury.
To resolve the criminal case, Reedy in May 1997 pleaded guilty to theft, a Class D felony, and to an amended second count, conspiracy to commit robbery, a Class B felony. She was sentenced to concurrent two-year sentences. One year was suspended to 60 days already served in Vigo County Jail one, and year was ordered served on home detention.
Coleman said she intends to take office Jan. 1.
“I appreciate all of the voters that voted for me in this election and their support at this time. I fully intend to continue doing my job that I have been elected to do,” she said. “I am moving forward in everything that is needed to take my position on January 1st. I am confident that when all of the facts are revealed that I will take office.”
