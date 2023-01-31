A Democratic primary in the Terre Haute mayor's race was ensured Tuesday when Brandon Sakbun, who served two deployments with the Army's 75th Ranger Regiment, announced his candidacy.
Former city engineer and former mayoral and county commissioner candidate Pat Goodwin previously declared his candidacy as a Democratic.
Four-term incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett, a Republican, also has announced his candidacy.
In an interview, Sakbun said, "Public service has always been at the forefront of my mind." He said that last fall, he considered getting more involved in the community by serving as a sounding board for other leaders, but near the end of December he decided to run for mayor.
His military background helped him to develop political insights, he said.
"In special operations, you get to see the highest performers in government," Sakbun said. "I've seen really effective politicians and I've seen politicians who were not at all effective."
Those who are effective, he added, accept "bottom-up feedback — can you accept feedback from the folks on the ground? Second, one leads through listening and empathy. Are you hearing others?"
Sakbun continued, "The third point is, never be the smartest guy in the room. You want to create a team environment where others can come in and discuss policies and procedures with you, and that's where we saw the most success."
Sakbun is the son of Dr. Vannara Sakbun and Carlene Grant-Sakbun. He was born in Terre Haute, attended local public schools and graduated from Terre Haute South. At Indiana University, he studied finance and joined the Army ROTC.
Sakbun, who will turn 27 in March, believes he has experience that surpasses his age.
The Rangers "saw fit to entrust me with other Rangers and billion dollar budgets and talk to folks in other nations and policy makers," he said. "If they believe, then I firmly believe that I've got the experience."
His mother ran for the seat in District 4's Vigo County Council in 2022. Sakbun learned from her experience.
"There's definitely a lot of positives in a campaign like that," he said. "You get to see part of the community that some people don't see, but really, you just get to listen and hear from different folks.
"She learned a lot; I do think the Democratic Party has learned a lot over the years. You'll see me out and about the community with a lot of other folks who are running for office."
Community unity is one of Sakbun's goals.
"We need a fresh leader to unite, not the Democrats or just the Republicans, but everyone in this community," he said, acknowledging that current politicians are finding that a daunting challenge.
"It starts with communication — communication not just with community leaders and our employers, but our employees," Sakbun said.
He added, "When I talk to folks about Terre Haute and my vision for it, I don't like to use the word 'I' and I don't like to use the word 'this party' or 'that party.' Terre Haute needs to believe again, and that's got to take everyone."
Sakbun is currently a public-school substitute teacher and a National Guard Army infantry officer.
At his announcement, Sakbun was introduced by District 3 Vigo County Councilwoman Vicki Weger, who called him "a new beginning for our community," and Paralympic gold-medalist Evan Austin, a longtime friend of Sakbun who said, "I just don't think he knows how to fail."
The primary will be May 2 and the general election on Nov. 7.
