Question: In discussing the city’s road situation in both local candidate forums, it has been said that the budgeting process for street maintenance is backward. How you would craft the city’s annual budget differently?
Goodwin: There are a certain number of miles of streets and sidewalks in Terre Haute. We can predict how long a street or sidewalk will last. … The city has a great rating system which uses AI — they drive these roads and the AI program can rate the roads using cameras. They come back to the office [with] the status of the city’s road conditions.
Civil engineers learn about the rate that a road gets worse. So if it’s a five out of 10 right now, what’s it going to look like in two years, five years, 10 years? … We know exactly how to keep our average rating where it is now, or to get it to be better, or how much we’re going to fall short.
… We can say, for X million dollars, we can stay where we are, or if we want to improve, which we need to do, it’s going to cost more.
There’s where you get into negotiations with the City Council and say, here’s where we’ve got to be to just keep up. We’re going to build the rest of the budget around that. City Council, do you want to catch up? Then let’s work to find additional funding to make that happen. … The city’s going to have to decide how big of a commitment it’s going to make.
Sakbun: … Has this problem gotten so bad we need to consider something out there, like debt financing, or do you have enough in the budget now for a today fix? The today fix is not the tomorrow solution, but when you start looking at the tomorrow solution, now you have the opportunity to engage in the conversation of outside funding.
My biggest conversation topic is not just on roads but the city budget, a growth plan focused on population growth to help that budget naturally grow as we have more property-tax owners in our city.
Q: Based on what you know about Mayor Duke Bennett’s proposal for use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, are there changes you would like to see or is it a pretty practical allocation of money?
Goodwin: There are changes I would like to see. Very obviously missing from the ARPA plan is anything to help redevelop the riverfront. I was very surprised to see that missing. … I’d like to see more focus on infrastructure. … We’ve got to make it easier for people to make a living in Terre Haute without having to own a car.
Sakbun: When I view the ARPA funds website about where it should be appropriated to … the low-income community and a lot of our socioeconomic groups desperately need support. …
My biggest concern with this process is watching cities in Indiana already into their spending phase. … I understand the need to be deliberate with spending, but I also get cautious that we are slowing this process down a little too much.
Q: What neighborhoods are being underserved by the city?
Goodwin: I’ll name a few. What was traditionally called The Avenues — north of Wabash, west of 25th and east of 13th up to Maple Avenue or at least Eighth Avenue. When you walk in those neighborhoods, you see lots of empty lots, torn-down buildings and typically, the sidewalks are almost impassible and the roads are in bad shape.
The South 13th corridor from Poplar to Hulman streets is another neighborhood — you drive around and you literally can’t believe you’re in a modern, U.S. city based on the way the infrastructure looks.
Sakbun: I want to emphasize those exact streets, and want to add North Terre Haute up by North [Vigo] High School. It is a bit frustrating to see the lack of investments that have been made in that community. … It is frustrating to the folks who live in those communities. …
We’ve got to address these food deserts as well — these problems are literally overlapping in the neighborhoods we’ve mentioned and that’s happened for decades.
Goodwin: A comprehensive plan would help us with food deserts and identifying where we need to be serving people in different ways. The comprehensive plan we’re currently operating under was written in 2005 — it was a 20-year-plan. Those are usually updated every 10 years. … We’re almost 10 years overdue now for a new comprehensive plan.
Q: As a public figure, you will or probably already have lost a certain amount of privacy. How has that possibility factored in your decision to run for such a high-profile office?
Sakbun: I really want to commend all of our public figures out there who are able to do this with a family that they live with. Because that is a painful process for the loved ones. … There are some severe privacy concerns in today’s modern age of politics due to social media and the nature of politics.
I personally knew very early on that there were several personal wants that I would have push aside by running for this position. I’m very comfortable making that decision — obviously, a relationship, marriage and children are not quite going to happen these next few years and I’m fully aware of that and accepting to that thought. …
Goodwin: I’ve done this before — this time around was a very tough decision and it was mostly because of a consideration of what I would be putting my family through. I have to thank my wife [Marti] for going along with it.
Four years ago, I learned a great deal; it was also very tough at times. I wanted to project a positive future for Terre Haute and yet I was dogged by all this negativity in a political arena. This time around, at least I was prepared for it. I knew it would happen. It still doesn’t make it any fun. …
Because this negativity around people trying to run for office, trying to give back to their community, it causes an awful lot of people to say, ‘No thanks, not for me.’ There are so many people I have talked to and urged … to run — they just don’t want any part of it. …
Q: Given the socioeconomic conditions of the city, is there a ceiling on what people should expect that Terre Haute can do for them?
Goodwin: It’s not an overnight transformation, but I don’t think we need to put a ceiling on it. I see Terre Haute as just so much opportunity. … We have the basics, we have the arts and culture, we have the infrastructure but we don’t have all of the congestion and the bad crime and the problems that go with living in a big city. … People should have high expectations, but they can’t expect it to be fixed overnight.
Sakbun: There should definitely not be a ceiling — just look at the national trends of exoduses from some of the largest cities in America. Market the good stuff — be positive to show what we do have in Terre Haute. … We need a strategic vision to look at problems not just through a today-tomorrow aspect but a long-term future aspect.
The primary election is May 2. The winner of that election will face Republican incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett in the Nov. 7 general election. Bennett is not opposed in the GOP primary.
