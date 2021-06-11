Democratic caucus to fill council seat set for June 24

Vigo County Democrats will caucus June 24 to fill the Vigo County Council seat created by the death of Don Morris.
County party Chairman Joe Etling said the caucus will be at 6 p.m. at Operating Engineers Local 841, 6801 S. U.S. 41, Terre Haute.
Candidates have until 72 hours before the cause to file a declaration of candidacy with Etling. No one has yet filed for the vacant seat, Etling said.
Morris and his wife, Cheryl Hart, were killed May 27 while on a sidewalk in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. One of two vehicles involved in a collision careened onto the sidewalk, striking the Terre Haute couple.
Morris served on the Vigo County Council from Jan. 1 until his death on May 27. He previously served three terms on Terre Haute City Council.
