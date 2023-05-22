A Democratic party caucus has been scheduled to select a winning primary election candidate for an at-large seat on the West Terre Haute Town Council.
The caucus will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 31 at 77 Cherry Street, at the law office of Vigo County party chairman Joseph Etling.
There are only two precinct committeemen eligible to vote in that caucus. A tie vote would be broken by the party chair.
Incumbent council member Larry Cassagne appeared to have one vote victory over Ralph Whitaker, but that changed after the Vigo County Election Board earlier this month certified the final results.
Now Cassagne and Whitaker are tied, each with 74 vote.
Five candidates were on the ballot for three open Democratic at-large seats. Incumbents Chuck Stranahan and Shane Smith topped voting with 85 and 84 votes respectively.
Candidate Nathan Bartlett came in last with 65 votes.
The certified final result of the municipal Primary Election shows 5,788 ballots cast in Vigo County, or 14.2% of the 40,783 registered voters.
Winning candidates will then run in the November election.
