Democrat says to 'push forward' on impeachment

Vickie J. Albright, 64, is a Democrat raised in Illinois who now lives in Clinton, Indiana. She’s a woman who holds back no punches when it comes to talking about the president of the United States.
She first voted at the age of 20, while working at the Newport Army Chemical Depot in Vermillion County, about two miles south of Newport. She now works part-time in the Vigo County Veterans Office in Terre Haute.
With U.S. House Democrats forging ahead with impeachment proceedings, Albright said she has been glued to news accounts of the event.
“I watch it every day and I listen to the news on the radio in the car on the way to work,” Albright said. “They better push forward, because I think we are in trouble,” she said. “I totally disagree with 45,” she said, instead of calling him President Donald Trump.
Albright said she and her husband, a Vietnam War veteran, disagree on Trump, saying her husband supports Trump even though her husband is a Democrat.
Albright said she thinks the president should be removed from office.
“He [Trump] is a draft dodger. It is my feeling that it is not going to be too long and we are going to be in another war or have another 911 because he can’t keep his mouth shut,” Albright said.
Albright said she thinks the president is more self-serving, referring to Trump’s desire to use his own luxury golf club in Miami for the site of a gathering of world leaders at the Group of 7 summit. “He is crooked. He is out for himself,” she said of Trump.
“If he doesn’t get impeached, Mr. Tweety is going to get on Twitter and he will get overloading,” Albright said. “He is so full of himself, he will be too boastful. Even if that happens, I still think he is beatable. I hope he is” in the 2020 presidential election, she said.
Albright said she is has several candidates she is considering as the 2020 presidential election approaches.
“In my own personal opinion, I would like to see [former U.S. Vice President Joe] Biden, [former South Bend Mayor Pete] Buttigieg or [U.S. Sen. Kirsten] Gillibrand,” to serve as the next president, she said. “[U.S. Sen. Elizabeth] Warren may have a chance,” she said.
“To me Biden seems more like a Kennedy-type president, while Buttigieg has more open ideas and Gillibrand just struck me with some things she said against [Trump],” Albright said.
“I have never voted a straight ticket. I vote for the person and not the party,” Albright said. “I want to cover the topics and vote for the person I feel will best represent the people on various topics. I think Washington has forgot that it is citizens who put them in there and forget who they are working for.
“I hope the Democrats can control the House and Senate” after the 2020 presidential election, she said. “It would be nice if we had a Republican president and a Democrat vice president, to get more bi-partisan cooperation,” Albright said, suggesting voters should be able to vote on each office individually. She also said U.S. House and Senate members should have term limits.
Albright discussed several issues, including:
• Gun control: “Handguns and shotguns are fine, but when it comes to these AR rifles and [semi]automatics, I don’t believe Joe Q Public needs them,” she said.
• Immigration: “I think there are other ways than building a wall that could be handled, if (the president) would work with Mexico and maybe between the two countries could work something out for more immigration points between here and there and not have all that open space to cross. So, set up more immigration points,” she said. “He is so big on immigration, but his business hires illegals, so that is speaking with a fork tongue I believe.”
• Health care: “I think there could be a way to make health care uniform and one way is to have everybody from the president down to the poverty level all on the same health care and politicians don’t need it for life,” she said. Albright said she likes changes the Affordable Health Care Act made to obtain insurance on the open market.
• China trade war: “It is killing our farmers. These trade wars are hurting the farmers and soon it will trickle down in other areas and impact us because we are going to have to pay more for many things. It has to end. If this was Russia, he would have done this,” she said.
• Tax cuts: “I think tax cuts should be equal for all to where people making the most money pay a bigger share of taxes,” she said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
