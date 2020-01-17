Democrat files for spring primary

Another Democrat has filed for a county seat for the May 5 Primary Election.

Democrat S. Marie Belzile Theisz has filed as a candidate for an at-large seat on the Vigo County Council. 

There are currently five Democrat candidates who have filed for an at-large seat. Voters will select three candidates for an at-large seat on the council.

 The primary filing period for state and county offices opened Jan. 8 and closed at noon Feb. 10.

