Democrat files for spring primary

Another Democrat has filed for a county seat for the May 5 Primary Election.
Democrat S. Marie Belzile Theisz has filed as a candidate for an at-large seat on the Vigo County Council.
There are currently five Democrat candidates who have filed for an at-large seat. Voters will select three candidates for an at-large seat on the council.
The primary filing period for state and county offices opened Jan. 8 and closed at noon Feb. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.