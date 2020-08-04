Following a nearly two-week closure, Deming Park Pool will reopen Thursday.
The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department announced its plan to reopen the pool Monday following an extended shutdown due to a possible staff exposure to COVID-19.
The pool was first closed July 24 and slated to open three days later. The parks department then announced July 27 the pool would be closed until further notice.
Masks will be required for anyone visiting the pool, per Gov. Eric Holcomb's order. The department said masks are needed when entering and when on the pool deck, but not while swimming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.