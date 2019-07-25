Terre Haute's Deming Park Pool is closed until further notice.
Ashley Tyler, the city parks department director of recreation, posted a notice on Thursday afternoon. Cause of the closure was attributed to mechanical issues.
Tyler said the public will be notified when the pool is ready to reopen again.
The closure leaves both the city and the county without a dedicated and open public swimming facility.
The county closed its only public swimming beach, at Ruble Lake in Fowler Park, earlier than usual this year because it needs to lower the lake's level by 7 feet to start a complete rebuild of The Irishman's Bridge. The iconic covered bridge in the park is near collapse on one end. While the lake is lowered, the parks department also will rebuild the beach area with new sand and repair water mains at a beach house.
The city of Terre Haute and the Vigo County YMCA have reached a deal to reopen the Y's pool at Fairbanks Park, which the Y had closed last fall. However, mechanical work is still being done, and no opening date has been set.
The Vigo County School Corp.'s Aquatic Center does have time set aside for lap swimming. For $5 fee that cover's the districts life-guarding costs, adults have access to lap swimming and a therapy pool with underwater treadmill on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12 to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 5:45 to 7:15 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
