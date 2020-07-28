A possible exposure to COVID-19 has prompted closing of the Deming Park swimming pool and cancellation of some parks department programming until Monday at the earliest.
Parks Supt. Eddie Bird said the staff at Torner Center at Deming Park was recently notified of the exposure by the Vigo County Health Department. No exposure to the public at the pool was reported, he said.
Several staff members, including lifeguards, are now on quarantine until Monday.
"We don't have enough lifeguards for the pool," Bird said, noting that all park programs led by the recreation staff have been canceled during the quarantine.
Ironically, Bird said the swimming pool has been busy all summer, and maintenance issues have not been a problem as they were in past summers.
"This is one of the better years we've had with keeping it open," Bird said.
