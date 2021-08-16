A Saturday afternoon fire at a Terre Haute restaurant has been ruled as accidental.
Fire Chief Bill Berry said an exhaust fan inside a bathroom wall caused the electrical fire.
Heavy smoke and fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Delish Cafe at 2144 N. 25th Street.
Firefighters arrived to find the fire spreading quickly. The fire was knocked down within the hour.
The business was closed when the fire occurred.
No injuries were reported.
