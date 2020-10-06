Last month, the city of Terre Haute sent out 1,000 letters notifying both tenants and property owners of delinquent sewer bills.

Now, the city is seeking to disconnect water from accounts that have not made payments, many dating back to late February and early March.

“We have made a request of [Indiana] American Water to be able to make disconnects of water for non payment of sewer a little bit sooner that what maybe Indiana American Water is doing in their own client base,” Brad Spiedel, director of information technology and the city’s wastewater utility specialist, told the city Board of Sanitary Commissioners.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Aug. 14 removed the state’s rental property eviction moratorium and the prohibition on disconnecting utility services, allowing utilities to seek financial payment. Spiedel said that is when many bills went unpaid.

To get the attention of delinquent customers, the disconnect letters contain a repayment plan, which allows a customer to pay off bills over a six-month period.

“Do something — just don’t not pay your sewer bills because disconnects are coming,” Spiedel said. “We are going to start filing liens and take up collection activity.”

Spiedel said the city followed up the letters in September with telephone calls.

“Out of 1,000 letters, we got about 15 percent of them returned,” Spiedel said. However, customers are to make the first payment of a repayment plan plus their current sewer bill. “Our acceptance rate then dropped to about 9 percent,” he said.

“We are getting lots of calls from landlords… asking what we are doing to help get sewer bills paid, so this what we doing,” Spiedel said.

Disconnects of water, Spiedel told the board, will be made for those who do not pay sewer bills that are at least 60 days delinquent; who do not respond to the city; who do not enter into a repayment plan; and those who do not make payments after entering a repayment plan.

“The key message is contact us. Come to the office as City Hall is now open, talk to us about a repayment plan before more drastic measures are required,” Spiedel said.

Sanitary Commissioner Jim Winning said property owners must also take action.

“The property owner has to take some responsibility too to get with persons leasing from them. That is why they get deposits from these people too, so if they don’t pay it, they have a deposit to pay,” Winning said. “I want to be conscious of people having issues of paying bills now, but also property owners should take some responsibility too,” he said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.