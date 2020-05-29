DeHart top fundraiser among primary candidates

Democrat Brian DeHart, a candidate for county commissioner, raised $12,404, the most among contested candidates for Tuesday’s primary election, according to campaign finance reports.

However, that report shows campaign receipts and expenditures from Jan. 1 through April 10, instead of May 8.

When Indiana moved its primary election to June 2 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it also stretched election deadlines by 28 days, extending the pre-primary election campaign finance reporting period to May 8.

The state also extended the deadline to file campaign finance report to noon on May 15.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public did not have in-person access to the reports inside the Vigo County Courthouse, which remains closed to the public. Those reports were placed on the county’s web site on Friday.

The delay was due to an increase in processing mail-in ballots and workers not being in the office on Memorial Day, said LaDonna Ingram, deputy clerk in the county absentee voter office.

DeHart, a Vigo County deputy sheriff, is seeking the District 2 county commissioner seat. He spent $5,450, leaving him with $6,954 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period. Dehart and his wife loaned his campaign $3,000. The largest individual contributors were $500 each from Judy Haskell of Terre Haute and Mindy Leturgez of Terre Haute.

Corporate contributions include $500 each from Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 85 and Doughboy LLC; $350 from Double Bee Fence Co.; and $200 each from Nastan Inc., doing business as Mike’s Stop and Shine, and Citizens for Better Roads Asphalt Materials Inc.

A political action committee, or PAC, contribution includes $300 from Indianapolis-based Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 4 Indiana/Kentucky Political Action Fund.

Democrat Pat Goodwin, also for the District 2 commissioner seat, started the reporting period with $784 and raised an additional $10,191.

Goodwin spent $5,136, leaving him with $5,838 cash on hand as of May 8. Goodwin lists $24,520 in debts for the committee, a loan from his company, Tractor Tools Direct.

The largest individual contribution was $1,000 from Jim and Sharon Hellmann of Terre Haute. Some others include $500 each from Russell Ferrell of Terre Haute; Dorothy Goodwin of Bloomington; Ted Hazledine of Terre Haute; Thad Nation of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and David and Joan Voltmer of Terre Haute; and $400 from Andreas Kummerow.

Goodwin lists one PAC contribution of $1,000 from Committee to Elect Chris Gambill.

Democrat District 3 Commissioner

In the District 3 county commissioner race, Democrat Jeff Fisher, who is the Terre Haute City Fire Chief, raised $6,550 and spent just over $6,528 as of May 8, according to campaign finance reports.

Fisher lists labor organization contributions of $500 from Teamsters Local 135; and $300 from Indianapolis-based International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 4 Indiana/Kentucky Bricklayers. From PACs, Fisher lists receiving $500 from Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 157 PAC; and $200 from IBEW PAC Fund Local 725.

Corporate contributions include $300 each from Mike’s Auto Wrecking and Terre Haute Towing & Recovery; and $250 each from S&T Fulfillment and Taylor Courier Services.

Fisher reports contributing $2,000 to his campaign. Some individual contributions include $300 from Joe Bolk of Terre Haute and $200 from William (Brian) Doti of Terre Haute; $150 from Jerry and Judy DeLisle of Terre Haute.

In the same race, Democrat Steve “Top Guns” Ellis reports contributions of $1,000 and expenses of $900. Ellis lists receipts and expenses from Feb. 3 to May 14.

Ellis reports contributing $100 to his campaign. A corporate donation of $900 was made by Top Guns Inc., which is owned by Ellis.

Democrat Judge Division 5

In the Democratic primary for the Vigo Superior Court Division 5 judgeship, Democrat Matthew R. (Matt) Effner started the reporting period with $14,908 and raised $6,170 during the reporting period for total receipts of $21,079. Effner reports spending $20,100. Effner contributed $4,500 to his campaign, which he lists as a debt for the committee.

Some individual contributions include $500 each from Catherine A. Wien of Lafayette; Kimberly A. Jackson of Cory; and $250 from Gloria E. Jackson of Terre Haute.

Effner had one corporation contribution of $500 from Scott’s Custom Color Inc. Contributions from other organizations include $600 from Lind Law Firm; and $500 from Scott’s Towing LLC.

Democrat Matthew A. Sheehan began the reporting period with $476 and raised an additional $8,429, for a total of $8,905. He spent $15,766, leaving his campaign with a negative balance of $6,861. Sheehan lists a committee debt to him of $6,679.

Some individual contributions include $500 each from Kay A. Beehler of Terre Haute, Michael P. Sheehan of Columbus, Anthony Tanoos of Terre Haute and John M. Hanley III/Susan K. Hanley of Terre Haute.

He lists one corporate contribution of $1,000 from Able, Sheehan, Reed LLC.

Democrat Vigo County Corner

For Vigo County coroner, Democrat John Thomas Fitzpatrick raised $6,118 and spent $5,102. Fitzpatrick lists $6,333 in debts owed by the committee. Those debts include $1,033 to Tabco and $5,299 to EZ Mailing LLC.

Contributions include $4,268 from John Fitzpatrick of West Terre Haute; $2,000 from Bill Dunbar of Terre Haute.

One PAC contribution of $100 is listed from Indianapolis-based Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 4 Indiana/Kentucky Political Action Fund.

Democrat Gary G. Greiner started the reporting period with $800 and raised an additional $3,600 for a total of $4,400. He spent $2,235. Some contributions include $200 from Tony Tanoos of Terre Haute; $100 each from Gerri and Allen Varner, and Nancy Brentlinger.

A $3,000 credit from Gary Greiner is listed as a corporate contribution. Greiner’s report ends April 10, instead of May 8.

Democrat candidate Dr. Janie Myers reports raising $1,935 and spending $6,127. Myers loaned $8,305 to her campaign, which is listed as a debt for her campaign committee.

Some contributions include $500 from James Orrington of Flossmoor, Illinois.; and $250 from Roland Kohr of Terre Haute; and $100 from Cassandra Hodges of Orlando, Florida. Myers’ report ends April 10, instead of May 8.

Democrat Theresa (Shelly) Wormiser also reported receipts and expenses from Jan. 1 to April 10, instead of May 8. During that time, Wormiser raised $1,652 and spend just over $1,644. Wormiser’s report ends April 10, instead of May 8.

Republican Vigo County Coroner

In the GOP coroner’s race, Theodore H. (Ted) Lemke raised $2,300 and spent $1,965, leaving $334 cash on hand. Lemke used a reporting period of Jan. 1 to March 31, 2020, instead of May 8. Some contributions include $500 from the candidate; $250 each from Dion and Stephanie Snider of Terre Haute and Ryan and Stacy Baker of Terre Haute; $200 from Timothy and Susan Jarvis of Terre Haute. Lemke lists the reporting period ending March 31, instead of May 8.

Luke Treadway raised $500 and spent $500. Contributions include $200 from Larry Wallace of Brazil.

Democrat Vigo County Council

In the race for Vigo County Council at-large seats, three candidates from each party will move onto the fall election.

Democrat Marie Belzile-Theisz raised $3,745 and spent $2,197, during a reporting period listed as Jan. 1 to April 10, instead of May 8. The campaign had $1,547 cash on hand. She and her husband, Andy, loaned $1,000 to the campaign.

Some contributions include $500 from Chris and Bionca Gambill and $200 from Carol Wood of Plainfield. A corporate contribution from Waldbieser Engineering is listed at $250. A PAC contribution is listed as $500 from I-PACE (Indiana Political Action Committee for Education) in Indianapolis. Belzile-Theisz report ends April 10, instead of May 8.

Candidate Derek Gibson listed raising and spending zero money on his campaign.

Democrat Brandon Halleck raised just over $2,428 and spent just over $1,628, leaving $800 cash on hand. Halleck reports spending $1,073 on his campaign. Some other contributions include $334 from Committee to Elect Chris Gambill; and $166 from Bionca Gambill. Halleck’s report ends April 10, instead of May 8.

Incumbent Aaron D. Loudermilk raised $6,700 and spent just over $3,970. Loudermilk reports a campaign debt of $500, money he loaned his campaign. Some contributions include $750 from Paul Thrift of Terre Haute; $500 from Kenneth J. DePasse of Terre Haute; $200 each from Tim Curley of Terre Haute and Brian and Millie Kooistra of Terre Haute; and $150 from Cary Sparks of Terre Haute.

A PAC contribution of $500 is listed from Indianapolis-based Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 Political Expenditure Fund. Some other organization contributions include $500 from Faternal Order of Police Terre Haute Lodge No. 85 Inc.; $200 Terre Haute Towing & Recovery; $200 Williams Law Firm; $200 Double Bee Fence Co. Loudermilk’s report ends April 10, instead of May 8.

Incumbent James R. (Jim) Mann III raised $1,700 and spent just over $1,600. Mann contributed $1,700 to his campaign. Mann’s report ends April 10, instead of May 8.

Candidate Donald W. (Don) Morris raised $9,100 and spent just over $6,646. Some contributions include $1,000 from Candace H. Duncan of Bethesda, Maryland.; and $500 each from Mary L. Morris of Terre Haute and Kenneth J. DePasse;

Corporate contributions include $1,000 Wetnight RVs of Terre Haute; $200 from Friendly Family Denistry LLC of Terre Haute; $250 Newman Co. Inc.; $200 Double Bee Fence Co. Morris’ report ends April 10, instead of May 8.

Candidate Ed Ping raised $3,800 and spent $3,712. Ping loaned $3,800 to his campaign. Ping’s report ends April 10, instead of May 8.

Two candidates did not file a campaign finance report by May 15. They are Ryan Carter, a Democrat for Vigo County Council at-large, and Steven B. Niece, a Republican for Vigo County Council at-large.

The Vigo County Election Board can review non-filings after Tuesday’s election. Failure to file on time can result in a $50 per calendar day fine up to a maximum of $1,000, under state law.

Republican Vigo County Council

In the Republican race for county council nominations, candidate Lucus T.G. Bendzsa raised $1,055 and spent just over $872. Contributions include $400 from Todd Rokita of Indianapolis; $200 from Michael Reed of Terre Haute. Bendzsa used a finance reporting period ending April 10, instead of May 8.

Candidate Thomas William (Tom) Bogigian raised $750 and spent $378. Bogigian contributed $750 to his campaign. Bogigian used a reporting period ending April 10, instead of May 8.

Candidate Travis L. Norris started the reporting period with $500. He reports raising and spending no money. Norris used a finance reporting period ending April 10, instead of May 8.

U.S. Representative District 8

In the Democratic primary for U.S. Representative, Indiana 8th District, E. Thomasina Marsili reported raising the most among three candidates, according to the Federal Election Commission.

She reports raising $20,972 and spending $20,972 from Oct. 21, 2019, to May 13, 2020. Marsili reports having $2,279 cash on hand at the end of the federal reporting period. Marsili lists 21 contributions, with the largest totaling $2,800 from Alex Damman of Evansville and $2,700 from Janet Reed of Evansville.

Ron Drake reports spending $412 in 2019 and having $430 cash on hand at the end of 2019. Drake shows no receipts or expenditures for 2020.

Mike Webster did not have any campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The Democrat nominated will face incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, who reported raising $601,821 from Jan. 1, 2019 to May 13, 2020. He spent $374,044 on campaign expenditures and distributed $287,650. Of those distributions, $235,000 was to the National Republican Congressional Committee. He contributed $1,000 to the Clay County GOP.

Bucshon reported having $181,357 cash on hand in his committee on May 13.

Some receipts include $5,600 from Paul Thrift of Thompson Thrift Development; $5,600 from Robert Koch, chair of Koch Enterprises; $2,800 from John Thompson of Thompson Thrift Development; $2,800 Gregory L. Gibson, listed as a Terre Haute real estate developer; $1,050 Ivan Michael Morris, president of Morris Trucking; $1,000 RJL Solutions; $1,000 Rachel J. Leslie, principal of RJL Solutions.

Some receipts from political action committees include $5,000 American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery ENT PAC; $2,500 from Duke Energy PAC; $2,500 Eli Lilly & Co. PAC: $2,000 Verizon Communications PAC; $2,000 National Beer Wholesalers Association PAC; $1,000 National Shooting Sports Foundation Inc. PAC; $1,000 Walmart Inc. PAC for Responsible Government.

