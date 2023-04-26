Horizon Health is donating automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to organizations in need.
The AEDs are available to local not-for-profit organizations through an application process. Applications are available at MyHorizonHealth.org/AED through May 26.
“AEDs can help save lives,” said Randi Bohannon, Horizon Health Foundation Executive Director, in a press release. “This donation demonstrates our commitment to supporting healthcare – beyond the walls of our organization.”
AEDs are battery-operated, portable devices that check the heart’s rhythm and send a shock to the heart to restore a normal rhythm. They are used to help people having sudden cardiac arrest. Organizations that are awarded an AED will receive training from Horizon Health Emergency Medical Services, if needed.
For more information, contact Kyra Graham at 217-466-4379 or KGraham@myhorizonhealth.org.
To make a donation, make checks payable to: Horizon Health Foundation, 721 E. Court Street, Paris, IL 61944 or visit MyHorizonHealthFoundation.org.
