Defense claims fatal shooting accidental

A Terre Haute man on trial for shooting his friend made some careless, dumb and awful choices, his attorney said Tuesday, but Dylan Morgan did not intend to shoot Gage Eup.
Morgan, 21, is now on trial in Vigo Superior Court 1 on charges of murder, reckless homicide, altering the scene of a death, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and illegal consumption of alcohol in connection with the August 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Eup.
Defense attorney Paul Jungers asked the 12-person jury to find Morgan not guilty of murder, but in his opening statements Jungers is asked the jury to convict Morgan of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony.
"This was an accident," Junger said. "Dylan had no knowledge that the gun had a bullet in the chamber when he pulled the trigger."
The jury heard from Nicole Eup, mother of Gage, who said her son was considering becoming a counselor of a firefighter since he had graduated high school in May.
"He knew he wanted to help people," she said.
The jury also heard from several police officers who responded to the scene, and from others who had been at a party at the house on Cleveland Avenue where Morgan stayed with his girlfriend Sabrei Neace.
Bryce Weir said he was the only person with Morgan and Eup at the time of the shooting. Others at the party had left, and some had gone to a nearby gas station.
Weir said he saw Morgan retrieve a gun from his bedroom and threaten Eup after Eup had changed the music playing on the television.
Weir said Morgan removed the magazine from the gun and ejected another round from the gun, but he did not pay attention to Morgan after that until Morgan said, "look at this" and pointed the gun at Eup and fired.
Weir said he thought Morgan was shocked when the gun went off, and he said he did not think Morgan meant to shoot Eup.
It was Weir who called police to report the shooting after he left the house and went to a location on Wabash Avenue to get away from the house. Weir said Morgan did instruct him to tell police that Eup shot himself.
Testimony will continue today with Detective Kenny Murphy taking the witness stand.
The trial is expected to conclude Thursday.
Lisa Trigg
