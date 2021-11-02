Indiana’s 2021-22 deer hunting season is underway and the most popular season, deer firearms, begins Nov. 13.
Hunters will be required to wear hunter orange while deer hunting throughout firearms season (Nov. 13–28), muzzleloader season (Dec. 4–19), and during deer reduction zone season (Nov. 13 – Jan. 31, 2022) regardless of what equipment they hunt with.
Many DNR properties allow hunting, so it’s important to be aware of your surroundings while you enjoy fall weather at a property near you. Hunting seasons for several other game species also have hunter orange requirements from Nov. 1 onward; the DNR encourages everyone to wear hunter orange when entering areas where hunters may be present, especially when venturing off-trail.
Questions about deer seasons and regulations can be directed to the Deer Hotline at INDeerHotline@dnr.IN.gov or call 812-334-3795, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
