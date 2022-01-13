A deer and two dogs were rescued from an ice-covered pond in eastern Vigo County on Tuesday.
The animals had fallen through the ice of a pond off Terri Lynn Street near Flesher Avenue.
Lt. Dylan Massey of the Sugar Creek Fire Department said a property owner called for assistance about 11:30 a.m., prompting a response by Seelyville firefighters and five technical rescue personnel from the Sugar Creek department.
Wearing orange ice suits, Sugar Creek Deputy Chief Mike Stewart and Lt. Matt Hinkle slid across the icy surface to reach the hole where the deer was trapped. Stewart slid into the water to slip a rope around the deer so the animal could be pulled to safety.
The dogs were rescued from the pond by a local resident, Massey said.
Seelyville firefighters used a small boat to break the ice so the deer could be pulled to shore, he said.
“The deer had been out there close to an hour, so once it reached the shore it laid on the ground a while, and someone put a blanket or a sheet over it to dry it off and warm it up,” Massey said.
The ice on the pond varied in thickness, Massey said, and it is unsafe for anyone to try crossing it.
“The main thing now is for people to stay off the ice due to the varying temperatures,” Massey said.
A Facebook post on the Sugar Creek Fire Department page included photos of the rescue.
“All animals were rescued safely and all three survived due to great team work from all assisting agencies,” the post said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.