In a reorganization meeting that took place prior to Thursday’s regularly scheduled Terre Haute City Council meeting, Curtis DeBaun IV was by acclamation named the council’s new president, with Tammy Boland being named vice president.
DeBaun IV then presided over a meeting that moved fairly breezily except for a pair of special ordinances that had previously been twice debated — and was kicked down the road for a third time after nearly an hour’s debate.
Those ordinances concerned vacating an alley and rezoning the area around it to accommodate a lawn care service that would abut residential homes in the area of 25th Street, 1st Avenue and Locust Street. Vacating the alley was defeated due to the fact that no council member made a motion to vote on it; rezoning was tabled so that the ordinance could be amended.
Another special ordinance to rezone parcels of land from 1351-1365 Popular Street that would have allowed DIY Rentals to build storage units on the land was moved to the Jan. 12 meeting when Todd Nation voted against a motion to take action on the issue.
The first special ordinance of 2023 amended the city code to make it easier for landowners to get sewage bills adjusted in the event of a water leak.
The first resolution of the year authorized the submission of the 2023 Consolidated Annual Plan to spend Community Development Block Grants. Some $1,390,000 in CDBGs are projected to be spent, including $600,000 on street design and/or construction, $200,000 for rehabilitation of low to moderate income areas, $300,000 for demolition and clearance in low to moderate income areas, $275,000 for Housing and Urban Development administration and $15,000 for sundry contingencies.
Following the meeting, DeBaun IV reflected on his new title.
“I respect very much my colleagues on the Council; they work very hard to good for our community, harder than most people realize,” he said. “To be elected to serve as president this year is truly an honor.”
He spoke on his goals for the new year.
“The city’s been on a good track within the last few years, and I really want to continue that momentum we’ve got going,” he said. “We’re going to be talking about spending the COVID relief funding — that’ll be a big issue probably about midyear, deciding how to spend that money wisely will be important.”
During the reorganization meeting, DeBaun IV named council members to a variety of boards, and will name someone to the 911 Board at the Feb. 2 meeting. Those appointed Thursday were:
• Area Planning Board: Tammy Boland.
• Downtown Terre Haute Board: Todd Nation.
• RiverSCAPE Board: Martha Crossen.
• Solid Waste Board: Cheryl Loudermilk.
• Transportation Board: O. Earl Elliott.
Chairpersons for sundry committees were also named. They were:
• Finance, Contract, Appropriations, Franchises: O. Early Elliott.
• Governmental Affairs, Parks, Public Property: Cheryl Loudermilk.
• Planning, Zoning, Improvements: Todd Nation.
• Traffic, Public Safety, Special Health/Welfare: Amy Auler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.