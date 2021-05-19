The death of a 2-month-old girl is under investigation in Edgar County, Illinois.
Coroner Scott Barrett said 911 dispatchers were contacted at 12:03 p.m. Sunday by a caller who said she had awoken and found her infant daughter unresponsive.
The caller said she had fed the infant several hours earlier and then placed the baby in a swing while she had went back to bed. The Paris Fire Department, Horizon Health Ambulance and Paris Police all responded to the call on Chestnut Street in Paris.
Barrett said first responders found a neighbor attempting CPR on the infant. The infant, Joceyln J. Davis, was taken to Horizon Health Paris Community Hospital and was pronounced dead in the emergency room of the hospital.
An autopsy was conducted Monday morning at Terre Haute Regional Hospital by forensic pathologist Dr. Roland Kohr.
Official cause and manner of death results are pending the completion of pathology and toxicology testing.
