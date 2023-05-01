A death investigation is underway in Greene County following the discovery of human remains in a field near Solsberry.
The remains and clothing were found by a local hunter, according to an Indiana State Police-Bloomington news release.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from Sgt. Chris Fears of the ISP Bloomington District, is conducting the death investigation.
Crime scene investigators and Fears responded Monday morning after a request was made by the sheriff’s department.
The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 812-384-4411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.