A man was found dead Tuesday morning at the Fairbanks Park boat ramp, according to Terre Haute police.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle halfway submerged in water at the boat ramp.
Upon further investigation, the male driver was found deceased in an apparent suicide, according to police. Indiana conservation officers, Sugar Creek Fire Department and Terre Haute Fire Department assisted with the investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to Dr. Janie Myers, Vigo County coroner.
