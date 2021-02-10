Deadline to sign up for SPARK! at Rose-Hulman is March 13

High school students can have fun collaborating with other teens on music-themed projects in a virtual, fun-filled SPARK! event from 1 to 4 p.m. March 20.
The program, organized by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students, is aimed at sparking youths’ interests in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
The free event has been organized by the institute’s Building Undergraduate Diversity (Rose-BUD) program to give high school students the opportunity to use creativity, problem-solving skills and teamwork to complete activities.
SPARK stands for Student Projects Advocating Resourceful Knowledge.
This year’s projects will involve music in a variety of ways, according to event organizer Audrey Walters, a junior electrical engineering student.
Teams with the best technical and creative designs, as determined by student judges, will win prizes provided by the corporate sponsors Ford Motor Company, Halliburton, Collins Aerospace, and ArcelorMittal, along with the Rose-BUD program.
Students wishing to participate must register online at http://bit.ly/244pQpY by March 13.
The Rose-BUD program is a networking and professional development organization focused on increasing women and underrepresented group inclusion, specifically in the areas of computer science and software engineering and electrical and computer engineering.
High school seniors with approved applications for Rose-Hulman enrollment are eligible for Rose-BUD scholarships. Find out more information at www.rose-hulman.edu/rosebud.
