Deadline for ISU homecoming parade entries is Monday

Monday is the deadline for groups wanting to participate in the 2022 Indiana State University Blue & White Homecoming Parade.
The parade is Oct. 22.
Businesses, non-profit organizations, bands, and ISU offices, departments, and student organizations are invited to register to participate.
The parade is open for entries until 11:59 p.m. on September 26. Register at this link: https://www.indstate.edu/about/homecoming/grand-marshall
The parade starts at 9 a.m. on Ninth and Cherry Streets, proceeds west on Wabash and north on Fifth Street. The Division of Student Affairs seeks volunteers to help monitor street barricades and the parade route.
Volunteers are also needed for the Sycamore Tricycle Derby, also known as Trike, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Simmons Student Activity Center and Recreation East.
Volunteers will serve as pit judges and will monitor an assigned team's pit box as riders make exchanges on the bike. They will enforce the rules and penalties. A pre-race meeting with instructions is scheduled on race day. No prior experience is needed.
To volunteer for the parade or Trike, sign up at this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4ca8ae22a2f5c61-homecoming
Questions can be emailed to ISU-Homecoming@indstate.edu
