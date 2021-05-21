The Art Spaces annual luncheon will be at noon June 16 at Country Club of Terre Haute.
Reservations are required, and seating is limited. Anyone interested should reserve by June 7 online at https://wabashvalleyartspaces.com or by calling Art Spaces at 812-235-2801. Price is $40 per person.
This year’s topic will be “Self and Soul: A Defense of Ideals” by Mark Edmundson (Harvard University Press, 2015). The event will feature remarks on “Self and Soul” by Dr. Arthur Feinsod, a writer and director who taught in the Indiana State University Department of Theater and the Honors College (2001 – 2021).
Proceeds from the event will support Art Spaces Inc., a non-profit organization in Terre Haute providing public art and the design of public places to enhance economic growth, enrich cultural experiences and build a legacy for future generations.
This year’s luncheon is sponsored by Terre Haute Savings Bank.
